Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota during the first quarter of the year were up more than 21% from the same period in 2022.

Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March of 2023 totaled $5.7 billion, up 21.4%.

“We experienced significant year-over-year growth throughout 2022 in taxable sales and purchases. That same growth is continuing into 2023, reflecting our strong state economy,” state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said in a statement.

Fourteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported an increase in taxable sales and purchases when compared to 2022. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $258 million (up 58.8%) and the wholesale trade sector rose by $429 million (up 40.8%).

“North Dakota’s largest two industries, energy and agriculture, again led the way," Kroshus said. "Both benefited from favorable commodity pricing during the first quarter. Associated sales tax collections influenced by those sectors were also a factor in the state’s eighth consecutive quarter of growth.”

The quarterly report includes data for the larger cities in North Dakota and all 53 counties. Bismarck had an increase of 5.7% and Mandan a rise of 9.1%. Other large cities with increases: Fargo, 5.5%; Grand Forks, 7.3%; Minot, 15.5%; Dickinson, 20.8%; and Williston, 32.3%.

Burleigh County saw an increase of 5.6% and Morton County a rise of 6.9%.

The full report is online at www.tax.nd.gov/data.