Bismarck-based Great Plains Rehabilitation Services is being sold to a group of local business owners.

An investment team composed of AAction Movers Owner Steve Herman, H.A. Thompson & Sons Owner Mark Thompson and former Hedahls Auto Parts Owner Dick Hedahl entered into the agreement with CHI St. Alexius Health to own and operate the business under a new name called Great Plains Restorative Services LLC.

Greg Lord, director of CHI St. Alexius Great Plains Rehabilitation Services, will be CEO of the new business.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The business has about 65 employees, inventory, and locations in Bismarck and Dickinson. The buildings at both sites are leased.

The business will continue to provide medical products including orthotics, prosthetics, and home medical equipment and supplies to the public, health care professionals and medical facilities. The business will remain CHI St. Alexius’ preferred provider.

"Durable medical equipment is not really part of a core business line -- it outgrew the scope of the practice that we provide," CHI St. Alexius President Reed Reyman said.

Reyman does not believe there will be any raising of prices or lowering of quality.

"Basically it's just a change in name; the services won't change," he said.

The business is the largest medical equipment dealer in western North Dakota, according to Reyman.

"We are excited that these local investors believe in the mission of St. Alexius, and are ready to provide the same great care and services for the community," Reyman said.

The transition is expected to be complete by June 30. Impact on existing jobs "will be minimal," according to a statement from CommonSpirit Health, the nonprofit Catholic health system that owns CHI.

The statement said retention of employees "is a top priority," and that workers were meeting with both organizations' human resources officials "to discuss opportunities." Reyman said that "almost all of the employees will be working there and transitioning over to the new company."

Patients should not experience a disruption in service.

"Our team is committed to providing the same high-quality care to patients and will work to ensure a smooth transition for all involved," Hedahl said. "As a longtime resident of Bismarck, and a former advisory board member at St. Alexius, I am thrilled to continue the legacy of Great Plains Rehabilitation Services under the name of Great Plains Restorative Services."