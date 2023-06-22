A Bismarck-based communications network company is getting nearly $20 million from the federal government to help extend high-speed internet service to communities across North Dakota.

Dakota Carrier Network is getting a $19.7 million "middle mile" grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. "Middle mile" refers to the segment of a broadband network that connects the internet to the end user.

The DCN Statewide Middle Mile Backbone Upgrade is a nearly $44 million project scheduled to be complete by the end of 2025. It will add hundreds of fiber optic miles and upgrade electronics to support the increased network demand. Five network segments are planned: Bismarck to Carrington, Jamestown to Carrington, Devils Lake to Carrington, Fargo to Carrington, and Alexander to Max.

“The demand for broadband capacity continues to grow, and this grant provides critical funding that allows DCN and our owners to continue providing customers reliable, high-speed connectivity at an affordable price,” CEO Seth Arndorfer said in a statement. “This middle mile infrastructure provides the crucial connection from the greater internet to the end user. It’s not something we think about every day, but without a reliable middle mile, commerce grinds to a halt.”

Thirteen independent rural broadband service providers own DCN, which has 65,000 miles of fiber across the state serving customers in nearly 400 communities. DCN is providing $24 million for the middle mile project, which will add about 857 fiber route miles.

The additional miles will create a system that can seamlessly reroute so that a problem at any point in the state won't affect the entire network, officials said. The electronics upgrade will help fulfill needs of institutions such as schools, hospitals and public safety entities. Arndorfer said the project also will further "North Dakota’s position to support emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, precision ag and autonomy.”

Gov. Doug Burgum supported DCN’s grant application last fall.

“Having reliable, high-speed connectivity is critical in a rural state like North Dakota with long distances between communities and population centers,” he said in a statement Thursday.