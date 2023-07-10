Basin Electric Power Cooperative CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz has resigned after less than two years on the job, and the co-op with operations in nine states is launching a national search for a new leader.

The reasons for Telesz's departure weren't clear. A Monday statement from Basin offered no details, and Telesz did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment.

Telesz quit on Saturday, according to Chris Baumgartner, the co-op's senior vice president of member and external relations. Basin's board accepted his resignation and named Todd Brickhouse the interim CEO and general manager. Brickhouse joined Basin in 2022 as its senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Telesz resigned of his own accord, according to Baumgartner, who said the company would not release further details out of respect for Telesz's privacy. Baumgartner told the Tribune that Telesz's departure was "a personal decision" and attributed the quick appointment of an interim CEO to "contingencies in place" for such scenarios.

Board President Wayne Peltier said in the Monday statement that “We have an experienced and strong leadership team in place that is skilled at handling change and the unexpected, a skillset that is a necessity in our business.”

Telesz joined Basin in September 2021, succeeding retiring CEO Paul Sukut. Telesz came from Parker, Colorado, where he had served as senior vice president of the Power, Energy, and Utilities division at CoBank, which provides loans and financial services to co-ops, agribusinesses, rural utilities and farm credit associations throughout the U.S.

“On behalf of the entire board, I thank Todd Telesz for his service to Basin Electric and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Peltier said.

Brickhouse joined Basin last year after 21 years at Old Dominion Electric Cooperative in Glen Allen, Virginia, where he served as vice president and treasurer.

“As Todd steps into his new role, we’re confident our leadership team will continue to execute on Basin Electric’s mission and fulfill our commitment to our member-owners and stakeholders,” Peltier said.

Basin Electric provides electricity to 141 member rural electric systems in nine states: Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Those systems distribute power to about 3 million consumers. The co-op has about 1,800 employees, according to Baumgartner.

Basin will conduct a national search for its next CEO and general manager, and will consider both internal and external candidates, according to Peltier. The co-op did not offer a timeline. Baumgartner said the search will be conducted "prudently and expeditiously."