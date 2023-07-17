A positive trend for boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports continued in May, with an 8% increase in passengers over the previous year.

There were a total of 91,454 boardings during the month, and airports in Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Fargo, Jamestown and Devils Lake all saw increases from April 2022, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Grand Forks and Minot saw small decreases over the year.

Bismarck had a 1.4% increase, Dickinson an 18% rise and Williston nearly a 26% jump. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 15.1%, and the airport set a May record with 40,969 passengers. The previous record was 37,796 boardings in May 2019.

Devils Lake also set a May record with 657 passengers -- up nearly 27% from May 2022 -- eclipsing the airport's previous May record of 548 in 2019.

Passenger boardings in North Dakota plummeted to historic lows in 2020 with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but they've rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date boardings are at 458,954, compared to 479,205 at the same point in 2019.

"The overall passenger demand throughout the state remains healthy and the average statewide aircraft load factor is currently estimated at 79%," the Aeronautics Commission said in a statement. "Limited weather impacts and a very low level of flight departure cancellations for the month also helped ensure that a high-level of reliability has been available for residents and visitors."

Delta Air Lines had the largest market share in May, of 41%, followed by United with 29% and Allegiant with 18%. American had 10% and Frontier 2%.