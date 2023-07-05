The Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday considered but decided against hiring a law firm to help protect new county regulations for hazardous liquid pipelines.

State's Attorney Julie Lawyer instead will urge state regulators to respect the county rules when deciding whether to approve the route of Summit Carbon Solutions' planned regional carbon dioxide pipeline.

Meanwhile, Emmons County, which approved similar rules, has already hired a lawyer as it seeks to protect its regulations.

Summit's $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express project plans to move climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states through a 2,000-mile pipeline system to North Dakota's Oliver County for permanent storage underground. The state Public Service Commission is weighing whether to approve Summit's planned route.

Opponents believe the route could impede Bismarck's northward progression, and present safety risks for some rural landowners. Summit touts the overall safety record of the thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines that have operated in the U.S. for decades.

Burleigh County and Emmons County passed ordinances earlier this year to regulate such pipelines within their borders.

Summit submitted paperwork in June asking the PSC to declare the Burleigh and Emmons ordinances "superceded and preempted" by state and federal law, calling them "unreasonably restrictive."

"Those ordinances, which contain setbacks and other safety-related measures, would frustrate if not outright halt investment in North Dakota's carbon capture, utilization, and storage industry," the paperwork states.

One of the Burleigh County ordinances states that a hazardous liquids pipeline cannot be constructed within 10 miles of an electric power generating facility, an electric transmission line, an electric transmission substation, a public drinking water treatment plant, a public wastewater treatment plant or the extraterritorial line of an incorporated city; within 4 miles of a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility or hospital; within 2 miles of a public park, recreation area, occupied structure or animal feeding facility; and within 1 mile of a confined feeding facility or the ordinary high-water mark of the Missouri River.

Summit in its PSC request said "There is no route through the county that would satisfy the setback requirements."

The request includes a map of Burleigh County showing that not a single piece of land meets the setback requirements. Summit said that the ordinances conflict with state and federal law and that they will be automatically preempted by the issuance of a permit for construction.

Emmons County is asking to intervene in the matter; it will be represented by attorney Derrick Braaten. He writes in his motion to the PSC that "Emmons County is not adequately represented by existing parties" and that the county is merely asking to respond to the issues raised by Summit itself in its motion -- it is not requesting any additional public hearings."

Braaten believes that the PSC does not have the jurisdiction to make any decisions on whether the ordinances conflict with state or federal law, and he maintains that the Emmons ordinances do not conflict.

Intervenors Steven Leibel and Randall Bakke, Bismarck-based attorneys representing landowners who oppose the pipeline's proposed route, responded to Summit's request by asking the PSC to deny it.

Leibel in his response argued that Summit "does not rely on any evidence that is reliable" in information the company submitted to show that there is no route through which a CO2 pipeline could be built in Burleigh or Emmons counties.

Leibel wrote that a trial court would reject what Summit offered because no one "has any rational basis to determine whether the diagrams depict what Summit says it depicts."

Bakke wrote that Summit failed to consider areas where the county does not have jurisdiction, or the county's definition of animal feeding facility.

"Summit's ... map apparently considered all pasture land in the county to be an animal feeding operation or facility," he wrote.

Bakke also noted that the Burleigh County Commission does not have zoning jurisdiction in all of the county. Of the 47 townships in the county, only 13 have placed themselves within county zoning jurisdiction; another five have passed similar ordinances, according to County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan.

County Commissioner Brian Bitner said during Monday's commission meeting that "There is a path through Burleigh County where Burleigh County does not have the jurisdiction."

Bitner said that private landowner attorneys are in effect defending the county regulations, and he wondered whether the county should be participating in the cost, though he said he wasn't prepared to commit a certain amount of money.

Lawyer said hiring outside legal aid would be premature because the pipeline route is not on county land, and the county does not face a lawsuit over the regulations.

Commissioner Steve Schwab moved for the county to retain the law office of Bakke Grinolds Wiederholt, but he later withdrew the motion. The commission verbally decided to have Lawyer file her request with the PSC before making further decisions.

Flanagan said protecting the regulations is important because if the PSC decides in Summit’s favor, “Everything we’ve done since over a year ago is going to be for nothing.”

Summit intends to file a single reply to each of the intervenor's responses, according to a letter submitted to the PSC.

Plume models

The commission on Wednesday voted to have Lawyer draft a letter to send to the PSC requesting that Summit's plume models be released, citing their importance for emergency planning.

Summit in April filed a CO2 dispersion model and a pipeline risk assessment with the PSC, along with a request to protect that information. The company's attorneys argue that it's confidential business information that if made public could pose security risks.

Landowners and some local government officials believe the information should be released in the interest of public safety. A dispersion model estimates the potential spread of a chemical if a rupture were to occur in a pipeline, and landowners want the information to determine their risk.

Federal regulators have determined that some pipeline information -- such as spill modeling data for oil pipelines -- that could be used by terrorists is protected from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Summit maintains that the dispersion modeling is essentially the same information as spill modeling data that has previously been protected.

Bitner acknowledged that protecting some information is warranted but said the plume model data should be made available to the county, calling it “vital to the safety of Burleigh County residents.”

“This plume model information that they’re trying to withhold is an absolutely important part of our safety response, our emergency management, and how we would plan for, and put in place policies and procedures for how you would address” a rupture, he said.

Investor questions

The commission on Wednesday also voted to ask North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to look into the investors in Summit's project, after Aug. 1.

Thirty-one state legislators in May asked Wrigley for a probe after concerns arose that some of the investment comes from foreign countries including China, which they maintain would violate laws passed during the legislative session earlier this year targeting foreign ownership in North Dakota property. Wrigley in June declined, saying he did not have legal authority because the laws don't take effect until Aug. 1.

Wrigley did not rule out an investigation in the future, provided the laws are in effect and the request comes from a city or county government or a title agent.

Summit has submitted a list of five investors to the state PSC that includes TPG Rise and SK Group. The Silk Road Fund -- an investment fund backed by the Chinese government -- is an investor in TPG Rise. The SK Group is a South Korean company. Summit has said it is "proud to have the support of both TPG Rise Climate and SK Group" and that the company "is in compliance with North Dakota law." Summit has not provided a list of other investors to the Tribune.