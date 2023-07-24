Authorities searching for a Rolla man who went overboard while fishing on Lake Sakakawea recovered a body they believe is him.

Richard Mickelson, 73, went in the water about 5 miles south of Van Hook Resort on the afternoon of Monday, July 17, while fishing with his wife. He was untangling fishing line from the boat motor in an area known as 8-pound Flats when he fell in, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

Richard Mickelson was not wearing a life vest, and Roberta Mickelson was unable to get her husband back into the boat, authorities said. The boat then drifted away.

Searchers looked for Mickelson throughout last week. A passer-by eventually found a body washed up on south side of Gull Island around 3:20 p.m. Friday, about 3 miles from where Mickelson went in the water.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Bismarck for a positive identification, but Bristol said authorities are confident that the body is that of Richard Mickelson.

"The clothing description, everything else, matched," he said.

The search involved officials with the Sheriff's Department, New Town Fire Department, Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, MHA Emergency Operation Center and volunteers. Aircraft also was used.