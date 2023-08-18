The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is seeking public comments on 13 oil and gas parcels that could be included in an upcoming lease sale in North Dakota. The parcels total about 3,670 acres.

Leasing is the first step in the development of federal oil and gas resources. These sales will be subject to the new 16.67% royalty rate in accordance with the federal Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed in 2022.

The purpose of the public comment period is to help the BLM determine if leasing of the parcels under consideration complies with all relevant laws, policies and land use plans.

The parcels under consideration along with instructions on how to comment are available at the BLM’s ePlanning website: bit.ly/3KIZIuA.

The comment period will close on Sept. 17.