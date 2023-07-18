A Minnesota woman was "severely" injured by a bison in western North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at the Painted Canyon Trailhead. The National Park Service on Tuesday said details of the incident were still being investigated.

The woman suffered "significant injuries to her abdomen and foot," the Park Service said. Park rangers, officials with the Billings County Sheriff's Office and emergency responders treated the woman at the scene. She was taken by ambulance to a Dickinson medical center and then transported to a Fargo hospital.

She was last reported to be in serious but stable condition, officials said Tuesday. Her name was not immediately released.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for additional details.

It's the second such incident at the park in about three years. A visitor to the park's North Unit in May 2020 was injured by a bison while hiking. The 55-year-old Watford City woman was flown to a Minot hospital to be treated for broken vertebrae and facial fractures.

A ranger shot the animal in that incident to prevent further injury to the woman. The status of the bison involved in Saturday's incident wasn't immediately clear.

The Associated Press reported that a bison gored and significantly injured a 47-year-old Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park on Monday in Wyoming. She was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her condition wasn't released.

The Park Service stressed that national parks are generally safe but that visitors should be aware of potential dangers and avoid interacting with wild animals.

Bison bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season mid-July through August, according to the Park Service. The animals are large and powerful, but they also can turn quickly and easily outrun people.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn and horses.

More information on national park safety is at bit.ly/44ykLba.