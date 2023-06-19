The state Department of Emergency Services is hosting a North Dakota Hazards Planning Discussion and Open House on Wednesday at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.
Officials will present the state’s efforts to update its Enhanced Mitigation Mission Area Operations Plan to the public. Community members are invited to share their disaster stories, hazard concerns and ideas to protect against hazard risks. More information on the plan is at bit.ly/43O8XBb.
The meeting is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library at 515 N. Fifth St. Children's activities will be provided.