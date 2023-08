A 35-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being struck by a semitrailer on Interstate 94.

The man was walking in the roadway about 5 miles west of Valley City around 3 a.m. Friday when he was hit, the Highway Patrol reported. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate. Authorities did not immediately release the man's name.

The semi driver was not hurt. The Patrol identified him as Chad Heller, 46, of West Fargo.