A Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard aviation unit is deploying overseas for the second time in five years.

Six members of Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. That area includes the Middle East, Northeast Africa and part of Asia.

The unit commanded by Aviator Chief Warrant Officer 5 Zach Putz, of Bismarck, operates a C-12 Huron aircraft that transports personnel and light cargo. The unit was notified in March that it likely would be deployed this summer. The soldiers will leave in the coming weeks and be gone about a year, the Guard announced Wednesday.

It’s the unit’s second mobilization. Detachment 7 served in the Horn of Africa area from August 2018 to June 2019.

A send-off ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the Bismarck Army Aviation Support Facility, 3420 Yegan Road, in Bismarck. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, will speak to the soldiers and their families.