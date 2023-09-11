Basin Electric Power Cooperative held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electricity generation project in North Dakota's growing northwest on Monday.

The Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV will will be the largest single-site electric generation project built in the state in decades. It will generate around 580 megawatts of natural gas-based electricity.

Construction began in March and the $800 million facility is expected to be in service by 2026.

The station will be built close to the cooperative's existing Pioneer Generation Station near Williston. Once completed, the combined facilities will generate over 800 megawatts of energy.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller was on site for the ceremony.

"When we say North Dakota feeds and fuels the world, it’s because of investments like this," she said.

The project will serve a region that has seen a rise in energy demands due to increased oil and gas development in the Bakken alongside population growth.

Over 90% of Basin Electric's member cooperatives are growing, according to the cooperative.

"If you look at what is being built here at Pioneer Generation Station today and include the major transmission infrastructure we are currently planning to build, Basin Electric will invest another $1.3 billion in the Bakken region in the next few years,” Basin Electric Interim CEO Todd Brickhouse said.

Bismarck-based Basin Electric will construct the station alongside Burns & McDonnell, an architecture and engineering firm.