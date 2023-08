Authorities have identified a Roseglen woman who died after reportedly being struck by a vehicle on state Highway 23 in Mountrail County.

Highway Patrol officers responding to a call around 3:45 a.m. Friday found the body of 31-year-old Traci Demarce about a mile east of New Town. A witness said a vehicle had struck the woman and left the scene, the Patrol reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000, or the Patrol at 701-328-2447 or 701-328-9921.