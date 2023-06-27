Attorneys for a company planning to build a regional carbon dioxide pipeline and for a group of landowners who oppose it argued before North Dakota's Public Service Commission on Tuesday over whether Summit Carbon Solutions should be able to keep certain project information secret, or be forced to release it publicly in the interest of safety.

Summit on April 21 filed a CO2 dispersion model and a pipeline risk assessment with the three-member PSC, along with a request to protect that information. Landowners and some local government officials believe the information should be public. Regulators on Tuesday did not immediately make a decision.

The $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express project is to move CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states through a 2,000-mile pipeline system to North Dakota's Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

The John H. Warford Revocable Trust, an intervenor in the pipeline's route siting application with the PSC, on May 1 asked for a hearing on Summit's request for protection of the information. Warford is a former Bismarck mayor and a landowner in northern Burleigh County along the pipeline's proposed route. He and other area landowners oppose the project.

Tuesday's meeting was open to the public, but public comment was not allowed.

Former U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration attorney James Curry represented Summit in a bid to keep the information private. He argued that it contains confidential business information that if made public could pose security risks.

Summit has met with the federal pipeline regulating agency twice to discuss its approach to pipeline safety, according to Curry.

"In those meetings Summit specifically sought to receive PHMSA's feedback on dispersion modeling," Curry said.

A dispersion model estimates the potential spread of a chemical if a rupture were to occur in a pipeline. Landowners want the information to determine their risk.

Curry argued the information provided to the PSC constitutes a security system plan, which he said would be exempt from public disclosure.

"The dispersion modeling and risk analysis information assesses threats to the pipeline, identifies sensitive locations along the pipeline, the potential for failure, preventative and mitigative measures, and consequence modeling to inform emergency response activities. All information is squarely within the definition of security system plan," Curry said.

PHMSA has determined that some pipeline information -- such as spill modeling data for oil pipelines -- that could be used by terrorists is protected from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

Curry told the commission that the dispersion modeling is essentially the same information as spill modeling data that has previously been protected.

"If released to the public, someone with nefarious purposes could identify which specific pipeline segments to target," he said.

Attorney Knoll Leibel, representing the landowner trust, agreed with Curry that some of the information submitted to the PSC should be kept private, but he argued the dispersion analysis should be public.

"While I understand that there is some confidentiality I have some trouble believing that ... all the information including the plume study should be kept confidential," he said.

Leibel believes that the dispersion analysis would help the public with risk avoidance, risk management and emergency response.

The analysis would enable people to avoid the pipeline if they chose and to be better prepared if an event were to happen, he said.

Leibel also stated that the release of the information would allow for the public to ensure that the dispersion study is credible.

Attorney Randall Bakke, also representing the trust, echoed that statement by saying, "Any information that Summit provides needs to be scrutinized."

"Summit has consistently throughout this proceeding taken the position that this pipeline is in their words 'entirely safe' but yet they want to in secret provide this information to the PSC, not share it with the public, not share it with the city and say, 'Just trust us,'" he said.

Bakke said there is a lack of information on how the analysis was conducted and called it an "unchallenged study." He also disputed Curry's assertion that the information can be considered a security system plan because it's for a public facility or for critical infrastructure, which Bakke believes it is not.

"This is not vital to the state at all -- this is a private company bringing in waste from other states and asking to dump it in North Dakota," he said.