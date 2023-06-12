Airline boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in April slumped from the previous month but were 14% higher than in April 2022.

There was a total of 87,223 passengers at the Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports, up from 76,553 the previous year but still below levels before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

The total was down from 101,146 boardings in March, but March is typically one of the busiest times of the year for air travel in North Dakota. There have been March-to-April drops in each of the past five years.

Seven airports in April had passenger increases over the year, with Jamestown the lone exception. Bismarck saw a 2.7% increase, Dickinson a 35% jump and Williston a 51% rise. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 17.6%.

Year-to-date boardings in the state are up 12.1%. Increases include 5% in Bismarck, 16.7% in Fargo, 19.9% in Dickinson and 38.4% in Williston.

"The passenger demand throughout the state remains healthy, and the average statewide aircraft load factor is currently estimated at 76%," the commission said in a statement. "Limited weather impacts and an overall low level of flight departure cancellations for the month also helped ensure that a high-level of reliability has been available for residents and visitors."

Delta Air Lines had the largest market share in April, of 38%, followed by United with 26% and Allegiant with 24%. American had 11% and Frontier 1%.