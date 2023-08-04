Anthrax has been found in more beef cattle in Grant County.
The first case was confirmed in late July. Three more cases have now been confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress announced Friday.
“The cases are a reminder to livestock producers to take action to protect their animals from the disease, especially in areas with a past history of the disease,” he said. “With the weather patterns we’ve had this year, conditions are right for the disease to occur, and it’s likely we’ll have more cases.”
Anthrax bacteria spores lie dormant in the soil and become active under extreme weather conditions such as drought or flooding. Cattle get sick when they ingest the spores. A few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota almost every year. In 2005 there was an outbreak, with more than 500 confirmed animal deaths.
People are also reading…
Anthrax vaccines are readily available. For more information, go to www.ndda.nd.gov/diseases/anthrax.