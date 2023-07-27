North Dakota has its first confirmed case of livestock anthrax this year, in Grant County.
The case in a beef herd was confirmed Wednesday by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. It's a reminder to ranchers to take action to protect their animals from the disease, State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said.
“Producers in past known affected areas and counties should consult with their veterinarians to review their risk factors and vaccination needs," he said. "If producers have unusual losses on pasture, they should reach out to their local veterinarian.”
Anthrax bacteria spores lie dormant in the soil and become active under extreme weather conditions such as drought or flooding. Cattle get sick when they ingest the spores. A few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota almost every year, most frequently in the northeast, southeast and south central parts of the state. Two cases were reported in North Dakota last year. In 2005 there was an outbreak, with more than 500 confirmed animal deaths.
Anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week to establish immunity, and the vaccine must be administered annually.
For more information, go to www.ndda.nd.gov/diseases/anthrax.