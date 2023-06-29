Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a child believed to have been abducted in Fargo on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Beatris Decoteau was believed to be with Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau. Authorities announced early Thursday that they had located Terell Decoteau and a car the trio was believed to have been in, but Ziegler and the girl were still missing. Ziegler is 22, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.