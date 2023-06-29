Authorities on Thursday afternoon canceled an Amber Alert for a child believed to have been abducted in Fargo on Wednesday.

The child was believed to be with Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm, according to authorities. They announced early Thursday that they had located Terell Decoteau.