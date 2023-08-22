The Wells County Commission violated North Dakota's open meetings law in February, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a Tuesday opinion.

Three of five commissioners attended a monthly departments meeting for county employees, and discussed county business, according to Wrigley. No public notice of the meeting was provided, and no minutes were taken, though minutes were prepared later when the sheriff requested them, the attorney general said.

The commission acknowledged there was a quorum of commissioners present at the meeting but said the commissioners were not there in a decision-making capacity.

Wrigley concluded the commission had conducted a public meeting as defined under North Dakota law. He said the commission has directed that public notice be given for future department meetings and that minutes be taken going forward.