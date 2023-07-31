The North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education will hold three sessions to gather public opinion ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

SBARE will use the comments to shape recommendations on how the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension can address state issues.

Sessions are Sept. 14 at the North Central Research Extension Center in Minot, Nov. 9 at the Dickinson Research Extension Center in Dickinson, and Dec. 12-13 at the NDSU Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center in Fargo. Attendees can schedule up to 15 minutes of testimony by contacting Eric McCall at 701-231-7656 or erin.mccall@ndsu.edu.

Members of the public may also send written comments to SBARE, NDSU Dept. 7520, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050. SBARE accepts emails at sbare@ndsu.edu and online submissions at bit.ly/43GLT6J.