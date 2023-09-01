AAA is offering its Tow to Go program over the Labor Day weekend.

The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”