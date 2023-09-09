MEDORA -- It’s hard to say exactly where the Midwest becomes the West, but it happens in North Dakota.

Somewhere between Bismarck and Medora, the grassy plains of the eastern part of the state become the distinctly Western, rocky and rugged hills of the Badlands.

When I moved to to Bismarck in July I had planned to eventually travel the two hours or so that it takes to get to this legendary part of North Dakota, but I did not expect that the first time I made this journey I would also be traveling 2,000 feet up as well.

A couple of weeks ago my editor asked if I wanted to go on a hot air balloon ride at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and my immediate answer was yes. This was despite having a fear of heights ... and falling from said heights.

It was the chance to get to see this part of the state that prompted most of my excitement. After reading a few minutes later that hot air balloons are likely safer than driving a car, I was definitely in. But of course, I had to take a car to get there first.

A very early morning made it too dark to see much of the scenery on the drive to Medora, but arriving there right in time to see the sun rise between two large hills was well worth the wait. As it got brighter out, I increasingly became acquainted with the scenery of the area.

I also became more acquainted with the workings of a hot air balloon.

For instance, I knew the balloons at the annual Medora Hot Air Balloon Rally would be big, but I did not realize they would each grow to be 90,000 cubic feet. I also knew a balloon could not possibly be operated by one person, but I was not expecting a team of eight to be helping us.

The pilot, Mike Nienow, was assisted by his daughter and her husband, a nephew, and some of his friends.

Nienow got his pilot's license about four years ago after a long fascination with hot air balloons and years of working on a few crews.

He tries to take a balloon out about 20 times a year, he said, but it is still a hobby for him on top of his full-time job.

"There's a saying that you can make $1 million hot air ballooning, but you're going to invest $2 million to make that $1 million," he said.

The work can be stressful, too -- flying depends on the weather and a solid crew, according to Nienow.

"Just because you have everything lined up, you still have to make the decision to fly," he said.

As the balloon started to stand up and we entered the basket, it dawned on me that I would actually be making the journey, and my previously mentioned fear of heights kicked back in for a moment.

At only a few feet off the ground I began to question at what height jumping would still be feasible, but ultimately I decided the best move would be to stay in the basket. I made the right call.

I can't think of a better word than "remarkable" to describe the expanding view once we reached full height. We could see how all the separate buttes begin to fit perfectly together and complement one another. We saw the trees that survive with such a limited amount of water and the small streams that meander through the park. Wild horses walked the trails, and some cattle did as well. Both groups of animals probably watched in confusion at what they likely thought were colorful clouds dotting the sky that morning.

The experience was also incredibly calming. It was likely one of the calmer events of my past few months, which have included graduating college, moving and starting a new job.

We landed about an hour later on a rancher's land near the park. After packing the balloon away with Nienow's crew, he grabbed a bottle of champagne from his car. He explained that it has been a tradition since the 18th century to have a cup after a successful hot air balloon ride. Ballooning legend says that when the earliest pilots made their first landings, it was common for them to be attacked by those they landed near who were often frightened and confused by the new technology. Given that this was in France at the time, a bottle of champagne served as a peace offering.

First-time riders need to drink the champagne on their knees while the crew says the "Balloonist Prayer." Traditions vary by pilot, of course.

I had the honor of doing this twice. Once where we landed, and a second time among all of the other first-time balloon riders back where we initially took off.

After a two cups of champagne I realized couple of things. One, it was only about 9 a.m. and two, I still had to finish this column by the end of the day. Thankfully there were no more initiations.

When you visit southwestern North Dakota you're bound to find an adventure, as so many have and so many more will do.

Just seeing it is an adventure within itself.

From 2,000 feet up, you can see it all.