Events are planned Monday in Bismarck and at the International Peace Garden to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Team Red, White & Blue nonprofit with support from the North Dakota National Guard is hosting a run/walk and a remembrance ceremony similar to what it has held in past years.

The walk will start at Steamboat Park at 5 p.m., with participants proceeding to the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near the entrance to Fraine Barracks, the Guard's headquarters in Bismarck.

There will be a brief ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a social and dinner.

"Community members are encouraged to join us as we honor our commitment to 'never forget,'" the nonprofit said in a statement.

Community leaders, families of fallen soldiers and military members also have been invited.

The Team Red, White & Blue nonprofit, founded in 2010, supports health and wellness for veterans. More information is at teamrwb.org.

Sept. 11 is the anniversary of the day more than two decades ago when hijacked-plane attacks in the U.S. killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. “war on terror." Conspirators from the al-Qaida Muslim militant group targeted the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The memorial at Fraine Barracks that was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2009, honors 29 North Dakota service members who died in the war on terror.

Peace Garden

The International Peace Garden straddling the U.S.-Canada border north of Dunseith will hold a 9/11 Memorial Event at 11 a.m. Monday. The free, hourlong public event will be at the 9/11 Memorial Site established in 2002 with iron remnants from the collapsed towers at the World Trade Center.

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller is among the scheduled speakers, along with Larry Maguire, a member of the Parliament of Canada.

The event also will include singing, the laying of a wreath, and a moment of silence. Light refreshments will be available in the Interpretive Center following the ceremony.

If there is bad weather the ceremony will be in the Conservatory lobby.

For more information go to bit.ly/3sQ2xnn.