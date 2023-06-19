Three North Dakota National Guard soldiers including one from Bismarck are taking part in a medical readiness exercise in the west African nation of Ghana this month.

Medic Spc. Samantha Crabbe, cardiologist Maj. Brian Albertson and aerospace medical technician Senior Airman Chenoa Bumpus are part of a 20-person U.S. medical team working alongside Ghanaian doctors, nurses and medical repair technicians treating patients at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra during the three-week exercise.

Crabbe, of Bismarck, is with the 814th Medical Detachment of the Army National Guard. Albertson and Bumpus, both of Fargo, are with the Air National Guard, serving with the 119th Wing, better known as the Happy Hooligans.

The North Dakota National Guard and the Ghanaian Armed Forces for nearly two decades have worked together through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which aims to foster military, economic and cultural ties.

MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa. It enables medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange procedures in medical services including general surgery, anesthesiology, operating room, OB-GYN, dental, emergency room care and bioengineering equipment repair.

“We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general of the task force. “The MEDREX program is an important component of that where our efforts -- working with our African partners -- address complex medical challenges. The importance of this work is significant.”

The program began June 5 and ends this Friday. It's part of Exercise African Lion 23, a U.S. Africa Command annual exercise taking place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from mid-May to mid-June. It involves about 8,000 people from 18 nations.