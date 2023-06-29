The second of two tall emissions stacks at the Heskett Station north of Mandan was brought down in a controlled blast on Thursday morning.

Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities retired Units 1 and 2 at the station in early 2022 as what was then North Dakota’s oldest coal-fired power plant moved to producing power using natural gas. MDU at the time cited low-cost gas, the low price of power on the market and rising coal costs.

An explosives expert took down the first stack last December. The second came down Thursday with a boom and a crash about 7:30 a.m.

"Went as planned," MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said.

Heskett’s Unit 1 was fired up in 1954; back then it was the largest coal plant in the state. MDU in 1963 installed the second, larger unit at the site.

Heskett continues to send power to the electrical grid via an existing natural gas-fired unit that was installed in 2014. A second gas-fired unit is being built and is expected to go online late this summer, according to Hanson. They are "peaking" units, which means they fire up when there's a spike in electricity demand.

The gas comes through the Northern Border Pipeline, which begins in Canada and picks up gas produced in the Bakken oil patch in western North Dakota.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Leland Olds Station near Stanton is now the state's oldest coal-fired plant, having been operating since 1966. That plant has a capacity of 660 megawatts.

Heskett's Unit 1 had a capacity of 25 megawatts and Unit 2 a capacity of 75 megawatts. As a comparison, Coal Creek Station near Underwood -- the state's largest plant -- has a capacity of about 1,100 megawatts. Total coal-fired capacity in North Dakota is about 4,000 megawatts.