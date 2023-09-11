Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota during the second quarter of this year were up 17% compared to the same three months in 2022.

Taxable sales and purchases for April, May and June of 2023 totaled $6.9 billion.

“Through the first half of 2023 our economy continues to perform extremely well, exhibiting strong growth in taxable sales and purchases versus last year across virtually all major categories including energy and agriculture,” Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. “The solid performance in quarter two is further evidence of our state’s healthy economy.”

Thirteen of 15 major industry sectors reported taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the second quarter of 2022. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by 51%, and the wholesale trade sector was up 25%. Retail trade was up 6.2%. The category of educational, health care and social services had the biggest drop, at 12.5%.

“North Dakota’s energy sector once again posted the largest increase compared to other categories," Kroshus said. "This is attributable to various factors including a strong demand, both at home and abroad, fewer supply-chain disruptions and heightened economic activity.”

The quarterly report includes data for the larger cities in North Dakota and all 53 counties. Bismarck had a second quarter increase of 4.7% and Mandan a rise of 9.4%. Other large cities with increases: Grand Forks, 3.6%; Fargo 4%, Minot, 13%; Dickinson, 22.1%; and Williston, 34.6%.

Burleigh County saw an increase of 4.7% and Morton County a rise of 8.8%.

The full report is online at www.tax.nd.gov/data.