The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality's 2022 Drinking Water Compliance Report found that 99% of the state's public water systems met all national health-based standards for drinking water.

The agency issued certificates of compliance with the federal Safe Water Drinking Act to 258 public water systems last year.

“The purpose of the annual report is to improve consumer awareness of drinking water compliance issues,” said Greg Wavra, administrator of the department's Drinking Water Program.

The report also lists violations. Consumers should have already been informed of the violations by their water suppliers.

“It’s important to understand that most violations referred to in the 2022 report have been resolved,” Wavra said.

Copies of the report can be requested from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Municipal Facilities, 4201 Normandy St., Bismarck, ND 58503-1324; or call 701-328-5211. The report also can be viewed at bit.ly/46Q51C2.