A crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Ward County killed the two people on the bike.

The motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 when it collided with a car about 4 miles west of Minot. The car was attempting to cross the highway about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The 64-year-old Burlington woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene. The 62-year-old Burlington man driving the bike died later at a Minot hospital.

The 36-year-old Minot man driving the car wasn't hurt.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate. The names of the people involved in the crash weren't immediately released.