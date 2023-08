Two people from Drayton died when their motorcycle crashed during a club ride in northeastern North Dakota.

The 59-year-old man driving the motorcycle lost control on a curve on a paved Grand Forks County road on the edge of Larimore around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol reported. The bike went off the road and vaulted a driveway.

The man and a 44-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and killed. Their names were not immediately released.