A pickup truck crash in Williston killed two people from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The pickup lost control on a curve on U.S. Highway 2 within city limits, struck a guardrail, vaulted off an embankment and rolled, according to the Highway Patrol.

Authorities believe the crash happened late Monday. The wreckage wasn't found until Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old male driver and 34-year-old male passenger were declared dead at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released.