A two-vehicle crash in northern North Dakota's Rolette County killed a 70-year-old Belcourt man and sent the other driver to a hospital.

Edward Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene roughly 5 miles west of Belcourt on Saturday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Thomas' vehicle collided with a bus driven by Cole Brien, 20, also of Belcourt, at a rural intersection. Brien suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Belcourt hospital. Both men were alone in their vehicles.

The bus was en route to the Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino. Thomas disregarded a stop sign and struck the bus, according to the Patrol. Both vehicles rolled in the ditch.