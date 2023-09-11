A 46-year-old Rugby man was killed in a single vehicle accident north of Towner in McHenry County early Sunday.

A 47-year-old Towner man, also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

The pair were traveling south on a road north of Towner when the pickup they were riding in veered toward a ditch, overcorrected, and entered a ditch on the other side of the road. The vehicle rolled, ejecting the yet unidentified Rugby man, according to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

The unidentified Towner man was transported to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby.

Confirmation of the driver and cause of the accident are under investigation.