Young Standing Rock runners call on Biden to shut down Dakota Access

AnnaLee Yellow Hammer wore a lot of layers Tuesday as she ran along the highway on one of the coldest days of the year, her eyes peeking out from behind a full-face mask, stocking cap and hood she’d pulled over her head.

The 17-year-old vice president of the Standing Rock Youth Council was in South Dakota near McLaughlin en route to the site 50 miles north where thousands of people camped next to construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly five years ago.

The temperature Tuesday morning was minus 18 and barely climbed above zero as the day progressed.

“Our ancestors lived in tepees in this weather,” she said. “If they can survive, we can survive.”

Yellow Hammer was one of about 20 young members of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes who took on a milelong leg of the 93-mile relay to the site of the Oceti Sakowin camp where protesters once convened near Cannon Ball. They want the Biden administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, which crosses under the Missouri River just upstream from the reservation, and their run sought to draw attention to the cause.

“They’re operating illegally without all their federal permits,” she said.