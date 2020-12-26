Year in education marked by virus, retirements, elections

Teachers groups in both cities said they also desire a return to normal, as long as it's safe.

"The teachers are excited to have the kids back at school," elementary school teacher and Mandan Education Association President Barb Luetzen told the Tribune. "As far as concerns, of course there are concerns. However, we are confident that our district has made the right decision in bringing our students back full time."

Gov. Doug Burgum said during a recent public coronavirus briefing that the goal is to get all students back into in-person learning in 2021. Thirty schools at the time had signed up for once-a-week rapid testing for teachers, administrators and staff, and "we would like to see all schools inquiring about regular testing," he said.

“This kind of surveillance testing is what’s going to allow us to keep going with sports, it’s going to allow us to keep kids learning in person, it’s going to be a big tool,” the governor said.

New school construction also marked the year.