Workforce the theme of Main Street ND Summit in Bismarck

Creating communities that can attract a talented workforce will be the focus of the 2022 Main Street ND Summit set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The annual event is part of Gov. Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities. This year's theme is "Inspiring Community-Driven Workforce."

“Our team worked diligently to ensure all (speakers) were not only relatable to North Dakota, but also had a proven track record of success and influence in providing solutions that could help communities as they address workforce needs,” said Shawn Kessel, chief operating officer and deputy commissioner for the state Commerce Department, which hosts the event.

This year's speakers include Anthony Melchiorri, host of Travel Channel’s "Hotel Impossible," "Five Star Secrets" and "Extreme Hotels"; Amanda Brinkman, chief brand officer at Deluxe and creator, producer, and host of "Small Business Revolution"; and officials with business management consultant company Think 3D. Burgum also is scheduled to speak.

Breakout sessions will cover a range of topics relating to workforce. Sessions will be led by a variety of national, state, and local leaders who will provide advice, resources and personal insight on ways to attract and retain a talented workforce.

The agenda and registration is at msnd.link/summit-2022. Admission this year is free.

“Free admission allows a vast variety of residents of all ages from both large and small communities across the state the ability to attend,” Commerce Community Development Director Maria Effertz Hanson said. “To attract the best and brightest workforce, we need to come together and share why people should call North Dakota home."