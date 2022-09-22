Workforce cited as top constraint as North Dakota Petroleum Council holds annual meeting

WATFORD CITY -- A shortage of trained workers is the "No. 1 constraint" in the Bakken oil patch, prompting industry leaders this week to look for solutions.

Workforce was the main topic as more than 500 oil and gas officials and state leaders participated in the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting this week in Watford City.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimates the state has seven to 10 drilling rigs "that are sitting in the yard that do not have crews."

“We have equipment but we don’t have the workforce," Helms said. "So that’s our No. 1 issue.”

Oil prices as high as $100 will attract out-of-state workers, but more moderate oil prices will require growing a local workforce, Helms said.

A project in the works in McKenzie County that is projected to help meet those workforce needs is the Bakken Area Skills Center. Superintendent Steve Holen of McKenzie County School District #1 told attendees the center is set to provide hands-on technical classes for high school students while also offering post-secondary training and education that helps meet demands from area employers.

The Bakken Area Skills Center "is going to be a critical piece of growing our own technically trained workforce in North Dakota,” Helms said. The Watford City-based center is set to be completed next November with classes beginning by the end of 2023.

Education leaders also participated in the conference, including discussing a proposed scholarship program called Re-Energize North Dakota. State Board of Higher Education member Kevin Black said the program would provide tuition dollars for people working in the oil and gas industry and also retrain workers who have departed the energy sector.

“We’ll be looking to our friends in the Legislature to help us craft this, but I think it is an important step to attracting students to North Dakota. Frankly, today, we don’t have enough graduating high school seniors to meet the demand,” said Black, CEO of Creedence Energy Services.

Bakken update

Helms provided an update on the Bakken Thursday morning, citing the latest oil production numbers from July of just over 1 million barrels a day -- a slight drop from June.

“What we recognize is that a measured pace of growth back to like 1.4 million barrels a day is going to be far better for North Dakota than a high rapid growth,” he said.

Natural gas capture has significantly improved since 2014 from 64% to 95-96% capture on a routine basis. Developing natural gas infrastructure is an ongoing challenge, Helms said.

The core of the Bakken, or tier one, is about 80% developed, which means there are about 8,000 wells to develop and an estimated eight years of drilling available, Helms said. The next two tiers of the Bakken have about 15,000 wells left to develop, meaning there are “a couple of decades left of drilling and completions in the Bakken," he said.

“The future for tier one though really in our minds is enhanced oil recovery,” he said, adding there are two pilot projects ongoing in Mountrail and Williams counties.

The Bakken has made substantial growth since the pandemic but there’s still room to improve, Helms said.

“You can see that we’re well on the road to recovery and we have a healthy industry at this point in time,” he said.