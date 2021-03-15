 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work on Heart Butte Dam will prompt restrictions

Work on Heart Butte Dam will prompt restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

Work on the Heart Butte Dam in Grant County is beginning this week, and safety restrictions will be in place.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will be conducting core sampling and installing several observation wells over the next three months.

“For safety reasons, the area below Heart Butte Dam around the tunnel outlet, including the fishing platform, will be closed while this work is being performed,” said Joe Hall, manager of Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office.  

The public also will not be allowed to use the trail crossing the face of the dam over the outlet tunnel to access the south bank of the Heart River. The work area and the area temporarily closed to the public will be fenced off and signed.

Lake Tschida is the reservoir created by the dam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News