Work on gas plant project to resume in McKenzie County

Work is resuming in McKenzie County on a natural gas processing plant project delayed in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oneok announced this week that it will complete the project known as Demicks Lake III, an expansion of the company's processing facilities near Watford City. The company expects work at the site to wrap up during the first quarter of 2023.

The new plant will have the capacity to handle 200 million cubic feet of gas per day. It will bring the company's total gas processing capacity across the Williston Basin to 1.9 billion cubic feet per day, which could accommodate about two-thirds of all gas produced in North Dakota.

The project is expected to cost $140 million.

An uptick in oil and gas activity in the Bakken and higher demand for gas and natural gas liquids were factors in Oneok's decision to resume the project, President Pierce Norton II said. The company also is restarting work on a natural gas liquids facility in Texas. Natural gas liquids refer to products such as ethane, propane and butane that are separated from raw gas.

"Demicks Lake III will support producer development plans in the core of the Williston Basin while continuing our commitment to help customers reduce natural gas flaring," Norton said, referring to the wasteful burning off of excess gas.

Oneok began dirt work at the project site in January 2020 but put its plans on hold two months later, according to a notice a lawyer for the company filed with the North Dakota Public Service Commission this month. The pandemic prompted a significant drop in demand for oil and gas, along with a drop in prices. Natural gas prices have increased in recent months.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad called Oneok's announcement this week "very encouraging news," as it will help to address flaring in the most productive part of the Bakken oil patch.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

