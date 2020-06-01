Work continues on $34 million Long X Bridge; state still seeks federal money for US 85 4-laning

Fifteen concrete arches have been put in place at the Long X Bridge, part of a wildlife underpass that will help protect bighorn sheep and other wildlife in the area that might otherwise be compelled during their migration season to brave a highway frequented by overweight trucks.
Bill Panos, director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, told a group of lawmakers touring the site last week that the wildlife tunnel will cost about $3 million. The point of the expense is not solely to take care of wildlife, however -- it's also to protect people.
“We’ll do more of these, I’m sure,” Panos said, indicating that federal programs are making more funds available for wildlife passages. Data is showing how well they work to protect both humans and wildlife from what is often a potentially fatal interaction for one or both parties.
Work is well underway for the 2020 construction season at the Long X Bridge. The historic span is being replaced with a newer, wider structure. A portion of the old bridge will be salvaged by a Linton-area rancher, who has said he plans to install it over Beaver Creek on his land.
Three cranes are on site to lift large concrete structures and gently set them into place. Some of the concrete pieces are as high as a person and about the length of a football field.
The concrete arches that make up the wildlife tunnel cost $80,000 per pair.
Panos said the state is advancing all $320 million or so of its highway projects in the state by about two months. Gov. Doug Burgum announced the initiative a few weeks ago. It’s part of an effort to provide job opportunities for the thousands of people laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $34 million Long X Bridge replacement is expected to be completed late this year. The project is part of a multi-phase project to improve the safety of U.S. Highway 85, which at times during the oil boom led the state in fatalities.
Steve Selwei, state director of transportation programs, told the Williston Herald that the state is still trying to procure funding to convert Highway 85 to four lanes from Watford City to the Long X Bridge.
“We are hoping they will announce something this spring,” Selwei said.
This will be the third go for an INFRA grant for North Dakota. Last year, the state was again denied funding for a $40 million infrastructure grant from what was then a $900 million pot of money.
Panos said he has discussed the matter with federal transportation officials.
“Matter of fact, they mentioned to me that North Dakota is one of only 13 states that hasn’t received one of those grants,” he said, indicating he believes the state has a good chance of getting funds this time.
The Long X portion of Highway 85 is used by 4,200 vehicles per day, according to state traffic counts.
Cal Klewin, executive director of the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Association, has long been an advocate for four-laning Highway 85.
He has compiled figures showing that the highway is carrying most of the vehicles with state oversize and overweight permits.
“That pretty much tells what the need is to have this in a four-lane system,” he said. “We will continue to push forward and do whatever we can to complete the project. It is a high-priority corridor on the national highway system, and it is a very high priority in North Dakota as far as our transportation system.”
