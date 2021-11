A Milnor woman died when the car she was driving rear-ended a semitrailer in southeastern North Dakota's Sargent County.

The semitrailer had slowed on state Highway 13 to make a turn when the car driven by Ashly Odegard, 36, collided with it, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened 6 miles east of Gwinner about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Odegard died of her injuries. Robert Faber, 77, of Milnor, who was driving the semi, was not hurt, the patrol said.

