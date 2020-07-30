You have permission to edit this article.
Woman injured in LaMoure County crash dies

A South Dakota woman injured in a two-vehicle crash in LaMoure County has died of her injuries.

Paula Thovson, 63, of Watertown, was driving a car that collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup truck, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened at the intersection of state Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 281 at Edgeley, about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Thovson was flown to a hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., and died that evening, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Dean Johs, 40, of Napoleon. He was taken to a Wishek hospital and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

