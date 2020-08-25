With hiring signs and PPP woes, businesses navigate pandemic

As University of North Dakota economist David Flynn drove into Bismarck this week for the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s annual Policy Summit, he noticed a number of businesses with signs that read “now hiring.”
“That’s a positive sign, that stores feel like they can put out a help wanted sign that maybe will get them a response,” he said Tuesday during a panel that focused on the state of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic and oil downturn.
But businesses still face a host of challenges as they weather the crises, according to Flynn and other panelists.
The oil and gas sector, for one, has hit a roadblock with the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal stimulus effort offering loans to businesses to keep workers on the payroll. For many businesses, those loans will turn into grants that they do not need to pay back if they retain the bulk of their employees.
But the oil industry in North Dakota has not recovered from the crash that occurred earlier this year, as low oil demand keeps prices down, which has a ripple effect on the hundreds of companies that do business in the oil patch.
One sign is the state’s rig count: 10 rigs were drilling for oil in the state Tuesday, down from the mid-50s before the pandemic hit. When rigs idle, it means less work available for a number of contractors involved in the drilling process.
“Now they’re starting to apply for forgiveness, and the loan is not going to be 100% forgiven because at the time they felt they would rehire their employees,” said Brenda Foster, president and CEO of First Western Bank & Trust. “They’re not going to be able to rehire those employees, which is a key piece of the PPP.”
Flynn said that while it was important initially that federal government officials quickly administer stimulus programs, their efforts would have been more effective with a more targeted approach to help sectors in need of the most support.
He said state officials provided more consistent messaging about the pandemic than federal officials, who at times were “working at odds with each other.”
The information coming from the state Capitol in Bismarck “allowed people to better process information and make decisions,” and it allowed the state to get a grip on the early and middle stages of the pandemic, he said.
“Fatigue is always the concern,” Flynn said.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats in Washington, D.C., have provided consistent policies, at times engaging in “radical 180-degree turns on issues from trade to health reports,” Flynn said. That makes it difficult for those affected by policies to adapt and succeed, he said.
“Almost any policy if consistently adhered to would be beneficial at this point in time,” he said.
In North Dakota, the state Department of Commerce is administering grants to businesses to help them ensure “consumer confidence” by taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as installing protective equipment to avoid close contact between customers and workers.
Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said the state has received nearly 3,000 applications for the grants, totaling $78 million in their requests. Her department so far has awarded 104 grants, spending $2 million.
The state plans to dole out $69 million through the Economic Resiliency Grant program. The money comes from federal coronavirus aid to the state.
