With hiring signs and PPP woes, businesses navigate pandemic

As University of North Dakota economist David Flynn drove into Bismarck this week for the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s annual Policy Summit, he noticed a number of businesses with signs that read “now hiring.”

“That’s a positive sign, that stores feel like they can put out a help wanted sign that maybe will get them a response,” he said Tuesday during a panel that focused on the state of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic and oil downturn.

But businesses still face a host of challenges as they weather the crises, according to Flynn and other panelists.

The oil and gas sector, for one, has hit a roadblock with the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal stimulus effort offering loans to businesses to keep workers on the payroll. For many businesses, those loans will turn into grants that they do not need to pay back if they retain the bulk of their employees.

But the oil industry in North Dakota has not recovered from the crash that occurred earlier this year, as low oil demand keeps prices down, which has a ripple effect on the hundreds of companies that do business in the oil patch.