Winter blast expected across North Dakota later this week

The nearly 1 ½ inches of snow that fell in Bismarck on Tuesday might be only a small taste of what's to come later in the week.

An early season blast of winter is expected to bring heavy snow to much of North Dakota on Wednesday into Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a "medium" chance of at least 6 inches for most of the lower two-thirds of the state. An area of "high" potential reaches from the Linton area east to the Jamestown-Valley City region.

The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, according to Jeff Savadel, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck.

"It looks like it has the potential to be pretty widespread," he said. "A good potential for over 6 inches, but we haven't pinned down exact forecast amounts."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The snow is expected to most west to east across North Dakota, beginning Wednesday afternoon and ending Thursday night. Cold air promises to settle in, with overnight lows dipping into the teens and even the single digits in some areas.

"This will be the type of storm that we often see in autumn and spring," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. "There will be a surge of warm, moist air northward into the central Plains and Midwest and a press of cold air across the Northern Plains."