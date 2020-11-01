Wind leads to SUV-trailer crash on I-94

Strong winds on Saturday forced an SUV and the empty trailer it was hauling on Interstate 94 into the ditch just east of Steele.

Gusty winds picked up a side of the trailer, causing both the trailer and the SUV to go into the ditch shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The SUV rolled numerous times.

Joe Dodson, 61, and Deborah Dodson, 58, both of Boone, Iowa, were taken to a Bismarck hospital with unspecified injuries.

Winds in North Dakota on Saturday gusted in excess of 60 mph, according to National Weather Service reports.

