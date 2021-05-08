Wind farm proposed near Bowman could include battery storage

“As you continue to see renewable energy deployment in the region, it is going to make the addition of storage that much more attractive and valuable,” said Chris Kunkle, senior manager of government and regulatory affairs for Apex.

Battery technology for the power sector is in its infancy and expensive. But the technology is advancing, and energy companies such as Apex are starting to consider it as they build new wind and solar farms.

Kunkle said Apex is “very serious” about including battery storage at its Bowman Wind project, but whether batteries materialize at the site depends on the wishes of potential customers.

Apex is in the process of identifying a potential power purchaser, such as a utility or industrial customer, according to its application. It also could sell its power directly into the Southwest Power Pool, an organization that operates the grid across the central United States from North Dakota to Texas.

Bowman Wind would cover 44,000 acres of land, or nearly 69 square miles. Apex anticipates the $420 million project would begin operating by the end of 2022. The company is developing one other wind farm in North Dakota called Homestead Wind northwest of Williston.