Wind farm hopes to install light dimming system under extension

State regulators are giving a wind farm in southwestern North Dakota another year to install technology to mitigate the blinking red lights atop its turbines, with the hope that a new dimming system pans out.

Montana-Dakota Utilities will have until the end of 2022 to equip its Thunder Spirit wind farm near Hettinger with technology so that the lights don't blink bright red all night long. The company asked for the extension because it's interested in a system known as Lighting Intensity Dimming Solution, which adjusts the intensity of the lights based on weather and visibility conditions. The technology developer, Technostrobe, is in the process of securing approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, a necessary step before dimming systems can be installed at wind farms in the United States.

The dimming system has received approval from a Canadian transportation agency and is in use at a wind farm in Quebec.

"This technology is pretty promising," PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said at a commission meeting last week. "It makes sense to me to allow the technology to develop and see if we can try it and test it at this site to see how it works."

Fedorchak said the commission's approval of the extension for Thunder Spirit is not meant as a sign that it will grant one for every wind farm operator that asks.