Wind blows over vehicles on I-29; propane truck catches fire on I-94

Strong winds from a fast-moving storm blew over a semitrailer and a recreational vehicle in separate crashes on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota on Wednesday.
Separately, a semitrailer hauling 9,000 gallons of propane caught fire on Interstate 94 in the southeastern part of the state.
The winds blew over the vehicles on I-29 near Reynolds around 2 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The Canadian resident pulling the RV with a pickup was taken to a Grand Forks hospital with injuries authorities said are not life-threatening. The Missouri semi driver wasn't hurt.
Northbound traffic on the interstate was reduced to one lane in the area for about 2 ½ hours while the scene was cleared.
Shortly before midday, the semi hauling propane blew a tire a few miles west of Tower City, and the tire ignited. The Barnes County Fire Department put out the blaze. The propane tank had only cosmetic damage, according to the Patrol. No propane leaked or caught fire. The South Dakota driver was not injured.