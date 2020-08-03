Wilton teen’s art to be featured at White House exhibit

"Ella has always been very private with her art," Anastacia Leidy said. "She won't let us display any pieces in our house. When I read about the contest, I thought there might be a chance she'd enter. It came down to the very last day of the deadline, but she found the courage and submitted her piece."

Knowing that her art could potentially represent the whole state, Leidy spent time researching suffrage in North Dakota and the different women from the era who had impacted the movement. One name that frequently came up was Elizabeth Preston Anderson.

Preston Anderson was a teacher who lived on a homestead near Tower City. She worked with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the state’s Votes for Women’s League, testified before the state Legislature and led a group of suffrage advocates to a state Senate committee meeting to argue for a suffrage measure.

“Her work had a tremendous impact on the suffrage movement here in the state,” Leidy said. “I wanted to do something that had significance in our state and could represent our history in the suffrage movement.”