Wilton teen’s art to be featured at White House exhibit

Art by Wilton High School senior Ella Leidy will be featured in a White House exhibit marking the centennial of women getting the right to vote.
The exhibit titled "Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage" is presented by first lady Melania Trump. It celebrates the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
To build the exhibit, the first lady asked students across the country to submit art relating to the suffrage movement. One piece from each state and U.S. territory will be showcased at the White House this month.
Leidy said she was shocked when she found out she had won and had to reread the announcement multiple times to have the news sink in.
“I’m not typically one to enter art contests, but I felt really inspired by this topic and thought it was just such a great way to commemorate 100 years of the passing of the 19th Amendment,” she said. “So finding out that my art was going to be a part of that was super-exciting and a very proud moment for both myself and my family.”
The White House hasn't yet released information on the contest, including how many students from North Dakota entered art.
Parents Trevor and Anastacia Leidy said they are proud of their daughter and couldn't be happier for her.
"Ella has always been very private with her art," Anastacia Leidy said. "She won't let us display any pieces in our house. When I read about the contest, I thought there might be a chance she'd enter. It came down to the very last day of the deadline, but she found the courage and submitted her piece."
Knowing that her art could potentially represent the whole state, Leidy spent time researching suffrage in North Dakota and the different women from the era who had impacted the movement. One name that frequently came up was Elizabeth Preston Anderson.
Preston Anderson was a teacher who lived on a homestead near Tower City. She worked with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the state’s Votes for Women’s League, testified before the state Legislature and led a group of suffrage advocates to a state Senate committee meeting to argue for a suffrage measure.
“Her work had a tremendous impact on the suffrage movement here in the state,” Leidy said. “I wanted to do something that had significance in our state and could represent our history in the suffrage movement.”
Leidy also wanted to incorporate her own art style into the piece. She drew a portrait of Preston Anderson in her favorite medium -- pencil and graphite -- and added various abstract shapes to make the piece her own. She chose to use green and purple to reference the colors widely used by the suffrage movement.
Leidy said art is something that comes naturally to her and has been a lifelong hobby. Her interest in the women’s rights movement started when she first learned about it in her seventh grade history class.
“It was always something that really sparked my interest and is something I’ve grown very passionate about,” Leidy said. “So entering this contest was definitely something that was important to me. Art is something that I usually keep private, but I’m definitely excited to share it and have other people see it.”
While she is still figuring out her plans for college, Leidy hopes to attend law school and become a lawyer with a specialty in women’s rights and women’s advocacy.
“I want to have a career in a setting where I can help others and make an impact,” she said.
“I definitely want to continue making art,” she said. “While it maybe won’t be my career, I definitely want to continue to grow and continue to share it with others.”
Leidy and her family hope to visit the exhibit, depending on coronavirus regulations.
A digital version of the exhibit will be available at www.womensvote100.org on Aug. 25.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
